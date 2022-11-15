Gwen Stefani Has a Corny Gift Idea in Mind for Blake Shelton’s ‘Voice’ Retirement

What do you get the guy that already has everything? Gwen Stefani is not entirely sure but has at least one hilarious gift idea in mind for her husband Blake Shelton‘s retirement from The Voice.

Ahead of Monday’s (Nov. 14) live shows on the singing competition, the No Doubt singer caught up with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that staff members on the program have been trying to figure out what to get Shelton after he completes season 23 of The Voice.

“This is crazy ’cause everyone’s coming after me for ideas, ‘What should we do?’ and it’s hard, you know, he has everything,” Stefani told the outlet. “But I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that.”

Shelton announced his departure from the long-running NBC singing competition back in October after serving as a judge for 12 years. The “Boys ‘Round Here” singer, who has been present for all seasons of the show, crowned a champ from his team in eight of the show’s previous 21 seasons. Stefani previously remarked that she feels for viewers of the show in light of his impending departure come season 23. (Shelton will join The Voice veteran Kelly Clarkson for season 23 alongside newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.)

“He’s brought so much joy. He’s so talented,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”

“It’s so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn’t ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake’s gonna be,” she added. “I’m just so proud of him.”