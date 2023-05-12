Gwen Stefani Gushes Over ‘Magnetic’ Blake Shelton at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Blake Shelton received the 2755th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday morning (May 12), and he celebrated the honor while surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife Gwen Stefani and longtime friends and The Voice peers Carson Daly and Adam Levine.

“The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream,” Stefani said during her heartwarming speech at the ceremony, per People. “And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you.”

“He’s humble, he’s genuine and, trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton,” she continued. “Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you’ve had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he’s the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music. He’s magnetic, the most generous person you’ll ever know and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes.”

Just as Stefani is Shelton’s biggest supporter, the country singer is hers. “I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake,” the “God’s Country” singer said of the No Doubt superstar during his speech.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and have been going strong ever since. The two first met while coaching on NBC’s The Voice, which Shelton will be stepping away from after 12 years and 23 seasons.