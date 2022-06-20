Gwen Stefani Shares Father’s Day Post for Blake Shelton: ‘Grateful For U Every Day’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala to Julie Andrews held at the Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Blake Shelton has lovingly taken on the role of stepfather in the lives of Gwen Stefani‘s sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

To celebrate his impact on their family, Stefani shared a sweet Father’s Day post to her husband on Sunday (June 19). “happy father’s day @blakeshelton,” she wrote alongside an adorable series of family photos. “we all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs.”

In a follow-up post, the “Hollaback Girl” singer shared a video of the country music star play wrestling with eight-year-old Apollo, who couldn’t stop giggling. “grateful for u every day @blakeshelton,” Stefani captioned the clip.

Shelton also celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday (June 18), and he posted a video from his performance at Country Summer Music Festival, where Stefani is seen surprising him onstage with a cake. “Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y’all who came out to party at Country Summer!!! What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!” he captioned the clip. See his post here.

Stefani shares Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021. “I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton previously explained in an interview KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”