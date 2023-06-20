×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Gwen Stefani Wishes a Happy Father’s Day to Her ‘Everything Cowboy’ Blake Shelton

Father's Day this year also happened to be Shelton's 47th birthday.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform onstage at Bud Light Super Bowl LVI Music Fest held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb.11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk Christopher Polk

In honor of Father’s Day, Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Sunday (June 18) to celebrate the ultimate stepdad, her husband Blake Shelton.

Father’s Day also happened to fall on Shelton’s 47th birthday this year, so the No Doubt singer doubled up on the love in her social media post. “happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything,” she wrote alongside a sweet video montage featuring happy moments between the couple. On her Instagram Stories, she continued the celebration by sharing a photo in which she’s seen kissing the country superstar on the cheek. HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY,” she wrote under the snap.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and have been going strong ever since. 

Related

Tsumiki

Tsumiki Talks Viral Hit 'Phony' & The Importance of Closeness: Interview

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

See latest videos, charts and news

“I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton previously explained in an interview with  KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

See below for Stefani’s Father’s Day/birthday post for Shelton.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad