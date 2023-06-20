Gwen Stefani Wishes a Happy Father’s Day to Her ‘Everything Cowboy’ Blake Shelton

In honor of Father’s Day, Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Sunday (June 18) to celebrate the ultimate stepdad, her husband Blake Shelton.

Father’s Day also happened to fall on Shelton’s 47th birthday this year, so the No Doubt singer doubled up on the love in her social media post. “happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything,” she wrote alongside a sweet video montage featuring happy moments between the couple. On her Instagram Stories, she continued the celebration by sharing a photo in which she’s seen kissing the country superstar on the cheek. HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY,” she wrote under the snap.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and have been going strong ever since.

“I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton previously explained in an interview with KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

See below for Stefani’s Father’s Day/birthday post for Shelton.