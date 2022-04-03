Gunna Brings Out Future for ‘Pushin P’ During His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut: Watch

Gunna made his Saturday Night Live debut on April 2, recruiting Future for a laser-filled performance of their collaborative track “Pushin P.”

Gunna launched his first Studio 8H appearance with a relaxed delivery of his piano-laced Valentine’s Day single “Banking on Me,” produced by Metro Boomin. Sporting a slick white suit with black sunglasses, the 28-year-old Atlanta rapper smoothly serenaded viewers amid a foggy backdrop with the assistance of a sparse backing band.

For his second performance, Gunna enlisted Future for their popular Drip Season 4Ever track “Pushin P,” which also features Young Thug, who did not make an appearance. The rappers stood side-by-side for a brief performance of the tune while multicolored lasers crisscrossed the stage.

Gunna scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in mid-January with DS4Ever. He previously led the list with Wunna in 2020. DS4Ever is the rapper’s fifth charting album and fourth top 10. The star-studded release features guest appearances by 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others.

SNL returns on April 9 with host Jake Gyllenhaal and musical guest Camila Cabello. Lizzo will wrap things up the following week for her hosting debut and second gig as musical guest.

Watch Gunna's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.