Gunna Opens Free Grocery Store in Former Atlanta Middle School

Gunna‘s been having a busy year, as he scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with DS4Ever and is gearing up to perform during DirecTV and Maxim’s Super Bowl LVI weekend party in Los Angeles on Feb. 11.

Despite his growing success, the rapper is still making time to give back to his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Gunna teamed up with sustainable food waste management and hunger relief company Goodr to open a free grocery store at Ronald E. McNair Middle School, which he attended as a teenager.

Gunna’s Goodr Grocery Store and Drip Closet serves more than 900 students, and is stocked full of the rapper’s favorite foods and snacks, as well as fresh produce and toiletries. The “Drip Closet” section of the store offers clothes and sneakers — and even Nike Air Jordans.

“I have the highest regard for Gunna’s dedication to giving back to the community that raised him.” Goodr founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe said of the collaboration in a statement. “Goodr and Gunna have teamed for the greater good several times in the past couple years. His commitment is inspiring.”

Gunna’s Goodr Grocery Store and Drip Closet is the first Goodr Grocery Store, which the company plans to bring more of these free grocery stores to schools and community centers across the country.

“I didn’t have life that good coming up,” the rapper previously told Billboard of growing up in College Park, on the southside of Atlanta, where his mom worked in the cafeteria at his elementary school. “I wasn’t born with a lot of money. We weren’t dirt poor but we weren’t rich. All I knew was struggle. My family taught me about saving and how to stretch to make ends meet.”

Now that he’s had multiple Hot 100 and Billboard 200 hits, Gunna stressed the key to a lasting career. “That comes with staying humble, staying in the studio, making more music and not feeling like I’m done, like I already did it,” he said. “I’m still working.”