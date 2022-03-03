How Gryffin’s 2018 Track ‘Tie Me Down’ Is Enjoying a Resurgence in Japan

American music producer Gryffin’s track from 2018 called “Tie Me Down (with Elley Duhé)” is currently enjoying resurgence in Japan, making the rounds on various social networking and video platforms.

The song he collaborated on with American singer Elley Duhé has recently been soaring up various charts in the country, reaching No. 1 on the Apple Music and iTunes Store dance lists, No. 1 on LINE MUSIC’s Western music list, and No. 3 overall on Shazam Japan.

The Japanese music market is currently dominated by domestic and K-pop artists with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber being the sole non-Asian artists ranked in the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, for their hit song “Stay.” Despite such a challenging circumstance for Western music, “Tie Me Down” is steadily gaining momentum, up 168% in streaming volume on the week of February 14 compared to the previous week, edging closer to “Stay.”

“Tie Me Down” was released in August 2018 and was included on the artist born Dan Griffith’s debut album Gravity, which dropped in October the following year. While the collaborative single has been popular since its initial release, it began gaining momentum last year mainly in Southeast Asia via TikTok and social networking sites.

In Japan, various user-generated videos featuring the track started going viral this year, and the song peaked on various charts on Feb. 2. The clip posted on the TikTok account of Universal Music — Gryffin’s label in the country — has surpassed 3.6 million views.

Additionally, a choreography video by Local Campione, an influential Japanese dance trio, has received more than 3.2 million views on TikTok. More than 7,300 videos using their choreography have been posted to date on the platform, powering “Tie Me Down” to the top of the charts in Japan.

In response to the massive support from fans in his mother’s native country — where he used to visit his cousins as a child — Gryffin shared a video of “Tie Me Down” with Japanese subtitles in February on his official YouTube channel.

A U.S.-based DJ and music producer, Gryffin made his debut on Darkroom, the same label as Billie Eilish, and came to prominence with remixes of some hit songs including Maroon 5’s “Animals” and Years & Years’s “Desire.” Popular for his live shows and music incorporating live instruments into dance music, the 34-year-old artist has performed on the main stage at Coachella and his solo show in Japan in February 2020, before the pandemic set in, was sold out.

Gryffin’s latest single is “After You” with Jason Ross and Calle Lehmann, which dropped in October last year. Fans have praised the song, commenting “Gryffin never misses a beat!”