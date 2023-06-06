GRiZ Announces Indefinite Hiatus From Touring & The GRiZ Project

GRiZ‘s upcoming summer shows will be the last time to see the producer for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday (June 6) on social media, the Michigan-born, Colorado-based artist announced that starting in October, he’s taking “a good amount of time off from touring and the GRiZ project.”

“Life is really good and I often make myself too busy to see where I am or how far this project has come,” he wrote. “I’m following my gut instincts so for now, I’m not going to put a hard time limit length on the break.” Read the complete statement below.

GRiZ is currently scheduled to play upward of 15 shows between now and late September, including festival sets at Bonnaroo, Shambhala, Breakaway, Moonrise, Secret Dreams, Bass Canyon and Vortex.

On Tuesday, he also announced that his annual Christmas charity event in Detroit, GRiZMAS, will not take place this year or next year, with the future of the event to be determined. The same goes for his annual Space Camp and New Year’s Eve shows. The post notes that the last GRiZ headlining show and curated event will be announced this week.

“Feels like yesterday that i was DJing to a room of no one at 9 p.m. for a free PBR or two,” the statement continues. “I dropped out of college at 21 and moved to Colorado where I’ve been living now for 10+ years working nonstop…so I’m going to make more time to nurture relationship with myself and to my fam and friends that far too often I’ve ignored in place of my relationship with work. I’m excited to take time to travel, find fresh inspiration, write music and to be in a new headspace. I also got myself a spot in Michigan which I’m excited to, in time, move back to for parts of the year.”

GRiZ, born Grant Kwiecinski, has become a titan of the electronic bass/funk scene over the last 10 years, rising out of Michigan to become a headliner at marquee events and venues including Electric Forest and Red Rocks. His GRiZMAS event has raised more than $400,000 for Detroit charities focused on music education for children.