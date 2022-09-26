Grimes Is ‘Very Seriously Considering’ a White Face Tattoo: ‘Any Thoughts?’

Grimes took to social media last week to run the idea of getting a face tattoo past her legions of loyal fans.

“R selfies obsolete yet,” the alt-pop singer asked alongside a wide-eyed Instagram selfie before revealing, “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week…Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”

The feedback from Grimes’ nearly 2.5 million followers was largely split on the idea, with some in support and others against the mother of two changing her physical appearance. “you have a unique beautiful face, I hope the tattoo will only make it better!” one follower wrote, while another cautioned, “Express yourself through your (excellent) music instead and leave your poor body alone?”

Grimes’ latest selfie arrives on the heels of the recent surgery she’d undergone that had fans convinced she’d checked “elf ear modifiers” off her plastic surgery wishlist. However, it quickly became unclear when the photo she posted had been taken, since her ears appeared visible and untouched in the snap.

In other news, Grimes shared last month that she’s finished up production on her upcoming sixth full-length album. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time,” she wrote at the time, hinting that she might break up the 20 tracks into BOOK 1 and BOOK 2. Either way, the studio set will serve as her follow-up to 2020’s Miss Anthropocene.

Check out Grimes’ selfie and tattoo question below.

