Grimes Shows Off Massive New Leg Tattoo, Says She’s ‘One Step Closer’ to Getting Ink on Her Face

Grimes just got some new ink. On Instagram Stories, the musician showed off two fresh tattoos on her ear and leg, the latter of which covers the entirety of her calf and most of her thigh.

Tagging the tattoo artist and thanking them for their work, Grimes first gave followers a look at the blood red design on her leg. Sprawling upwards from her ankle, past her knee and to her mid thigh, the ink looks like a sheath of either delicate plants or a thin skeleton of bones. At the top of the design, the “Oblivion” singer got a red crescent moon stamped a few inches above her knee cap.

“thank u @grimes,” wrote tattoo artist Daniela, captioning more photos of Grimes’ leg on Instagram. “such a pleasure working with u on this piece.”

Grimes also shared a close-up photo of her ear, which now boasts a spiky black design. “Gna get get better pics but thank u @zhenja_tttr for doing my ear !!!” she wrote. “One step closer to face tattoooooo.”

Though the ink takes up most of her right ear, it’s actually not the most major modification to that particular body part that Grimes has expressed wanting to make. In August, the Canada native said on Twitter that she was considering getting surgery to reshape her cartilage into the shape of “elf” ears.

“Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life,” she tweeted last year, to which her ex partner, billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk, replied, “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside.”

Grimes, who shares two children with Musk, also revealed at the time that she had plans for a full-body tattoo; so perhaps her new leg ink is part of her vision. “I have a full body tattoo in the works!” she tweeted in August. “These next few years will be spent doing al my dream body mods.”

See pictures of her new ink on Grimes’ Story, before they disappear, here. And see the photos the tattoo artist shared below: