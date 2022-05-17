Grimes’ Met Gala 2021 Accessories Are Going Up for Auction to Benefit Ukrainians

Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

If you liked Grimes‘ Met Gala 2021 look, here’s your chance to own some of it while supporting a good cause. The musician is donating some of the accessories from her outfit in support of Ukrainians trying to escape the country as Russia continues its assault on the country.

Explore Explore Grimes See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Hey guys – I’m auctioning stuff from my Met Gala look last year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they’re having trouble exiting at the border,” she shared on Instagram Monday (May 16). The 34-year-old singer — who made headlines by carrying a sword cast from an AR-15 at the annual fashion event last year — also shared photos of the items she is auctioning, including the CHRISHABANA x Dune Harkonnen Mask and silver elf ear cuffs she wore to accessorize the custom 3D-effect Iris Van Herpen gown when she climbed the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Per her caption, the HVW8 Gallery in Los Angeles has also featured an exhibit for the benefit auction, and displayed the works of 50 artists who aim to support emergency response and BIPOC families of Ukraine. Grimes added that all of the items included in the auction offer “a unique interpretation of the theme ‘resistance.’” Furthermore, all of the proceeds raised will be distributed among Diaspora Relief and Razom, and will be used to “provide food, shelter, and evacuation support to those in need.”

Other notable items available in the auction include a Sonic Youth Washing Machine skateboard signed by frontwoman Kim Gordon, and other clothes, artwork and items from people including director Gia Coppola, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and photographer Quil Lemons.

The auction is live on Artsy, and will close at 3 p.m. ET on May 26.