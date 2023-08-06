Grimes Shows Support for Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: ‘Loyalty Matters to Me’

Grimes is showing support for Lizzo after the “About Damn Time” singer was accused of sexual harassment by her ex-dancers.

On Sunday (Aug. 6), the 35-year-old art pop singer took to social media to reflect on her positive experiences with Lizzo, who is being sued by three of her former backup dancers for sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment, among other claims.

“I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. Mebe s— is bad,” Grimes wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was ‘cool,’ and she checked in in me when no one cared. I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents.”

Grimes added, “I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I’d never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it’s greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing.”

In the complaint filed Tuesday (Aug. 1), dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accuse Lizzo and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of a wide range of legal wrongdoing, including, body-shaming, racial and religious discrimination, and being pressured to touch nude dancers during a live sex show.

Oscar-nominated director Sophia Nahli Allison also claimed separately on social media that she stepped away from helming the star’s Love, Lizzo documentary because she “was treated with such disrespect by her.”

Lizzo’s statement in response to the lawsuit characterized the claims as “false” and “sensationalized stories.”

“I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Grimes’ supportive statement was challenged by one X user, who wrote, “Grimes it’s because you’re rich and wealthy and have influence, Lizzo is a classist abuser who doesn’t believe people ‘on her level’ deserve respect.”

The “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around” singer responded, noting that Lizzo “was nice to me before [Elon Musk] when she blew up and I was still indie as f—. She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us. She checked in while I was cancelled a f while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn’t want the association, she was kind when was only a liability to her. I respect that hardcore. That’s a good person.”

See Grimes’ statement about Lizzo below on X.