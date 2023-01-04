Grimes Calls Music Her ‘Side Quest’ While Offering Update on Delayed Album

Sorry, Grimes fans, but it sounds like new music is far from the star’s top priority these days. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the singer took to social media to update followers on the status of her next album, BOOK 1.

“I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell. Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect),” she tweeted at first.

Her initial pronouncement was quickly followed by another: “Ofc I’ll still release BOOK 1 & more. I owe y’all, the artists life is blessed and I take that seriously. But! My fam, best friends, and babies get dragged in no matter what i do,’ the narrative doesn’t belong to me. my friends/ fam r my whole Life – this is their battle too.”

Eventually, Grimes concluded the string of tweets by writing, “’ll always release music but if it hasn’t been clear ; music is my side quest now. Tbh reduced pressure x increased freedom = prob more music just ideally ‘Low key I’ll always do my best to entertain whilst depleting my literal reputation I hope that’s ok I love y’all.”

In September, Grimes told her fans that the new set was almost ready. “Album is done we’re mixing,” she tweeted at the time. “My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”

The musician’s most recent album was 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, which included singles “Violence,” “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” “My Name Is Dark” and “Delete Forever.” Since then, she’s also released one-offs such as 2021’s “Player of Games” and last year’s “Shinigami Eyes.”

Throughout 2022, Grimes also turned her attention to body modification, expressing her desire for vampire teeth caps, “elf ear modifiers” and a white face tattoo.

Read Grimes’ series of tweets below.

I know BOOK 1 is so late

reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell. Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) January 4, 2023