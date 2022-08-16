×
Grimes Asks For Help With Her Body Mod Shopping List: Vampire Teeth Caps and ‘Elf Ear Modifiers’

The singer faces that age-old dilemma: Should she modify her ears permanently?

Grimes
Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/GI

Grimes: She’s not like you or me. That is unless your body-mod shopping list includes transforming yourself into a mythical creature. The singer posted a most-unusual request on Monday night (Aug. 15) when she tried to crowd-source some reliable body modification experts in her area.

The singer — who has made radically altering her look a major part of her public persona — wrote, “Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

This journey is not being undertaken casually, she noted, asking if anyone out there has done ear mods and had good results, worrying that as a musician, slicing and surgically enhancing her ears is scary since ear cartilage is notoriously slow to heal.

She realized that it might have been an odd request, explaining, “Ps sorry if weird 2 discuss this openly, just seems unhealthy how every1 in media hides body mods,then ppl feel self conscious. Im also less interested in conventional beauty (I will keep my nose) – but moreso is there anything else that wud look sick?”

In a third tweet Grimes revealed that she made an appointment with a “great” plastic surgeon two years ago thinking that she “might want to change things up by my mid 30s,” but then forgot about that idea and asked her fans what “face mods” they think would look good on her. That tweet noted that “elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest.”

To be fair, she’s modeled fake elf ears before, but prior to embarking on this latest potentially permanent body re-shaping, the mother of two young children with ex Elon Musk also replied to a fan who said, “i love your natural appearance, but tattoos are always a fun option,” by revealing, “I have a full body tattoo in the works! These next few years will be spent doing al my dream body mods.”

Grimes recently transformed into a red-eyed ninja for the fight club video for Bella Poarch’s “Dolls” video.

See Grimes’ tweets below.

