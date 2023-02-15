‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ Cast Members Lip Sync to Taylor Swift Tracks for Valentine’s Day: Watch

Looks like the love Taylor Swift has for Grey’s Anatomy is fully requited! On Tuesday (Feb. 14), several actors from the long-running medical drama hopped on Instagram for a special Valentine’s Day lip sync to some of Swift’s tracks.

Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack — who play on-again-off-again couple Dr. Jo Wilson and Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln — were dressed in scrubs from the show and chose Midnights track “You’re On Your Own, Kid” for their lip sync: specifically choosing lines from the song that are more than applicable to their characters’ romantic tension.

“Summer went away/ Still, the yearning stays/ I play it cool with the best of them/ I wait patiently/ He’s gonna notice me/ It’s okay, we’re the best of friends/ Anyway,” the pair mouths, taking turns. “‘Happy’ Valentine’s Day #greysanatomy,” Luddington captioned the video, to which Carmack replied, “I don’t know about you… but I’m rooting for them!” adding a heart eyes emoji.

Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd also took park in the Swiftie shenanigans. The pair plays married couple Dr. Teddy Altman and Dr. Owen Hunt, and for their lip sync video, they traded Luddington and Carmack’s tension for exhaustion, lip syncing part of Swift’s Lover track “You Need to Calm Down.”

“@camillaluddington and @realcarmack are super cute this Valentine’s Day. I don’t think Teddy and Owen got the memo,” Raver captioned the video post.

Swifties, naturally, loved both posts from the Grey’s Anatomy actors. “The Swiftieism continues,” one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, “SWIFTIES CONFIRMED SO TRUE.”

Swift has yet to chime in but is famously a big fan of the show — she named one of her cats Meredith Grey, the character that actress Ellen Pompeo plays on the program. Pompeo was also invited to star in the music video for Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

See the Grey’s Anatomy cast lip sync to Taylor Swift songs below.