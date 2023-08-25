Green Day Is Selling ‘Nimrod’ Shirts With Donald Trump’s Mugshot

Green Day is mocking Donald Trump’s mugshot for a good cause.

The former president was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday (Aug. 24) on felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and while it’s his fourth indictment this year, the booking marked the first time Trump’s mug shot was taken.

Green Day has now taken the historic photo and put it on merch. The band took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 25) to share a photo of a black t-shirt that features their Nimrod. album art with the original portraits replaced by the mugshot. “Good Riddance,” they fittingly captioned the photo, in reference to one of the album’s biggest hits.

Proceeds from the shirt, which is priced at $35 and available for 72 hours, will go towards Greater Good Music, which is currently helping bring food to the victims of the Maui wildfires.

See Green Day’s post here.

Fulton County authorities took mug shots of all 19 people charged in the case, which besides Trump, included his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell as well as his former chief of staff Mark Meadows. Trump left the jail on a $200,000 bond.

Nimrod., which was released in 1997, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart following its release and spent an impressive 70 total weeks on the chart.