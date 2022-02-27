Green Day Call Off Moscow Concert Over Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Green Day canceled an upcoming stadium concert in Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the band announced on Sunday (Feb. 27).

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” explained Green Day via an Instagram Story. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

Green Day had been scheduled to perform on May 29 at Spartak Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 45,000.

On Friday, AJR also canceled an upcoming concert in Moscow, originally scheduled for October 22.

“We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia,” the group tweeted at the time. “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

Though few acts have officially canceled upcoming concerts in Russia so far, on Friday, the Eurovision Song Contest banned Russia from competing in 2022 after President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale, devastating attack on Ukraine.

See Green Day’s statement on the band’s Instagram Story and their updated schedule of tour dates here. They’re currently set for some U.S. festivals before heading to Europe in June to play a number of shows.