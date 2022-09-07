Green Day Loves TikTok’s Viral Mariah Carey & ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ Mash Up

September may have just begun, but it seems Green Day‘s already counting down the day till Christmas. On Saturday (Sept. 3), the veteran rockers posted a viral TikTok mashing up their hit “Wake Me Up When September Ends” with Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The hilariously clever clip perfectly syncs the two tracks, with Billie Joe Armstrong singing, “Here comes the rain again, falling from the stars/ Drenched in my pain again, becoming who we are/ As my memory rests/ But never forget what I lost/ Wake me up when September ends” cued exactly in time to the twinkling chimes that open Mariah’s modern holiday classic.

From there, the mash-up really takes off thanks to the iconic sleigh bells and doo-wop-style harmonies of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” kicking in as Armstrong continues to croon, “Summer has come and passed/ The innocent can never last/ Wake me up when September ends.” The video ends with a graphic of the Queen of Christmas frozen in ice with the festive warning “She’s coming.” written below. (Though as the Elusive Chanteuse herself is famous for chiding, “Not yet…”)

Though speaking of her unofficial holiday moniker, Carey is currently facing a frosty legal battle after Christmas music songstress Elizabeth Chan filed a declaration of opposition over her attempt to trademark the nickname “Queen of Christmas.” Darlene Love has since thrown her proverbial Santa hat into the ring over the title as well.

Armstrong, meanwhile, announced back in June that he’s “renouncing” his U.S. citizenship at a Green Day concert in London following the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Dust off your holiday cheer and watch the mash-up of “Wake Me Up When September Ends” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You” below.