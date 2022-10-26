Green Day & Eddie Vedder Set to Headline Arizona Innings Festival

Organizers for the Innings Festival announced the lineup for the fifth annual edition of the Tempe, Ariz.-based fest on Wednesday (Oct. 26), with Green Day and Eddie Vedder headlining.

The two-day festival will take place Feb. 25 and 26, 2023, at Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park. Other acts confirmed over the two dates include Weezer, The Black Crowes, The Offspring and The Pretty Reckless on Saturday and Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Mt. Joy and The Head and the Heart on Sunday.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Glorious Sons, Paris Jackson, Annie DiRusso, Umphrey’s McGee, Magic City Hippies, Heartless Bastards and Hazel English will round out the 18 bands and artists participating in the baseball-themed festival. Additionally, Jake Peavy will host an “All-Star Baseball Jam” and Off the Mound featuring Ryan Dempster will will host an on-site talk show during the event. Numerous Major League Baseball stars will make appearances over the weekend like Randy Johnson, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron and more.

General admission, GA+, Platinum and VIP tickets for one or two days will go on sale Thursday (Oct. 27) at 10 a.m. PT on the festival’s official website. Hopeful attendees can also sign up for the official Innings Festival email list or SMS text alerts to get updates on the event.

Next year, Green Day is also confirmed to headline the second-ever When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas alongside the newly reunited Blink-182. Vedder recently covered The Beatles’ cheeky cut “Her Majesty” with his Pearl Jam bandmates to honor the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Check out the lineup announcement for Innings Festival 2023 below.