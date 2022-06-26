Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Declares He’s ‘Renouncing’ U.S. Citizenship

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performing during night three of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Feb. 12, 2022, at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

Billie Joe Armstrong said he’s ready to leave the country following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a ruling that struck down the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.

“F— America,” the Green Day frontman called out this weekend from a stage in London, where he was performing on tour. “I’m f—ing renouncing my citizenship. I’m f—ing coming here.”

“There’s just too much f—ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—ing excuse for a country,” he said to loud cheers. The band was playing at London Stadium Friday night (June 24), a stop on their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

“Oh, I’m not kidding,” he added. “You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Armstrong is among a number of artists taking their criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court to their concerts overseas after Friday’s Roe v. Wade ruling.

Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish were among the musicians making public comments onstage at England’s Glastonbury Festival. Rodrigo welcomed Lily Allen to perform “F— You” in dedication to Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.

Watch a clip of Armstrong's concert speech below. They shared a series of photos from their London gig on Instagram.