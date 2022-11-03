Grammy Museum Presents ‘The Rolling Stones 1972: Photographs by Jim Marshall’

It’s only rock n’ roll, but the Grammy Museum likes it.

The Rolling Stones’ 1972 tour of the U.S. and Canada, which coincided with the band’s classic album Exile on Main St., is legendary. The Grammy Museum at L.A. Live in Los Angeles is paying tribute to that tour with “The Rolling Stones 1972: Photographs by Jim Marshall,” which opens on Saturday, Nov. 5, and is scheduled to run through June 2023.

The exhibit showcases backstage scenes and performance stills from the California leg of the tour as well as the band’s visits to Sunset Sound recording studios in Los Angeles.

“Once Jim was in, he was another Stone,” Keith Richards said in the foreword of 50th anniversary edition of The Rolling Stones 1972. “He caught us with our trousers down and got the ups and downs. I love his work, which must have been frustrating to do at times, but that is what happens on gigs like this. Wonderful work, and a great guy. He had a way with the shutter and an amazing way with the eye!”

“Jim’s masterful eye and unlimited access captured the Stones in the iconic rockstar way we now visualize the band,” said Kelsey Goelz, associate curator at the Grammy Museum. “This exhibit will transport you to an era of wild rock n’ roll energy at its best.”

There is an irony here: Grammy voters were resistant to The Stones — and to rock in general — in the 1960s and well into the ’70s. Incredibly, the Stones didn’t receive a single Grammy nomination until 1978, when Some Girls received an album of the year nod.

But the Academy has long sought to make amends. The Stones received a lifetime achievement award from the Academy in 1986. Eight years later, they won their first competitive Grammys – best rock album for Voodoo Lounge and best music video, short form for “Love Is Strong.” Five years ago, they won their third Grammy in competition, best traditional blues album for Blue & Lonesome.

The band’s albums Beggars Banquet (1968), Let It Bleed (1969), Sticky Fingers (1971), and Exile on Main St., along with the classic singles “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (1965), “Paint It Black” (1966) and “Honky Tonk Women” (1969) have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The Hall is meant “to honor musical recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance,” but it sometimes functions as a second chance for the Grammys to do right by recordings they might have undervalued when they were current.

Marshall, too, has been honored by the Academy. In 2014, he became the first (and remains the only) photographer to be presented with the Trustees Award, an honorary award presented to individuals for nonperformance contributions to the music industry. He was saluted that year alongside film composer Ennio Morricone, and producer Rick Hall.

In 2013 the Grammy Museum hosted a screening of the then-new documentary, Charlie Is My Darling, which was filmed during the band’s 1965 tour of Ireland.