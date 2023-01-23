Muni Long, The-Dream & More Set to Appear in Grammy Week Events at Grammy Museum

The Grammy Museum announced its Grammy Week programming schedule on Monday (Jan. 23).

A session on Tuesday Jan. 31 will celebrate triple Grammy nominee Muni Long, who was an in-demand songwriter for such stars as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna and Ariana Grande before breaking out as a solo artist this year with the hit “Hrs and Hrs.” Long is nominated for best new artist, best R&B song and best R&B performance. The latter two nominations are for “Hrs and Hrs,” which reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 2022.

An event on Friday, Feb. 3 will feature Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers and singer/songwriter/producer The-Dream, a six-time Grammy nominee this year. They will discuss their backgrounds in the music industry, the importance and power of the songwriter and sustaining a career. The-Dream is one of the nominees for the inaugural songwriter of the year, non-classical award. Rodgers is slated to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy at the Special Merit Awards on Feb. 4, the day before the Grammy Awards.

All education programs are free for students with registration.

MONDAY, JAN. 30:

Event: Careers in Music: Music Producers Panel with Isla Management

What: A conversation with Grammy-winning and -nominated producers Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Sevn Thomas and Leon Thomas, and Isla Management founder and manager Simon Gebrelul, on the creative process, working with artists, and what it takes to have a career in the music industry as a music producer.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Event: Careers in Music: Latin Music Panel

What: A conversation celebrating the culture and impact of Latin music with singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno; Yvonne Drazan, vice president of the Latin division at Peermusic; and Gil Gastelum, founder and president of Cosmica Records.

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 31:

Event: Backstage Pass: Global Music Panel

What: A conversation celebrating music from around the world with Grammy-nominated artist Zakes Bantwini; Adam Byars, CEO of creative agency GridWorldwide; Anele Mdoda, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur; Sibo Mhlunga, talent manager and music/entertainment executive; and Theo Baloyi, CEO & founder of Bathu Sneakers. This program will include a live performance by Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Event: Backstage Pass: LGBTQ Panel & Performance presented by the Ally Coalition

What: Backstage Pass is a career exploration program that gives students a first-hand look at what it takes to get a job in the music industry. This Backstage Pass program will consist of a question-and-answer session with music industry professionals from the LGBTQ community.

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Event: Celebrating Grammy Nominee: Muni Long

What: An exclusive Grammy Week event to celebrate this year’s three-time Grammy nominee, Muni Long. Long was an in-demand songwriter before breaking through as a solo artist.

When: 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1:

Event: Careers in Music: 1500 Sound Academy

What: 1500 Sound Academy is a music education program that strives to produce passionate sound creators through mentorship, positive mindset and professional development. This event is a moderated Q&A with Grammy winners James Fauntleroy and Larrance “Rance” Dopson, founders of the 1500 Sound Academy and of the musical ensemble, 1500 or Nothin’.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Event: Live Out L!ve Presents: Beyond the Mainstage – Black Professionals in Live Music

What: This event will explore the challenges and reality of being a Black professional in the live entertainment industry. The panelists will share their journey of becoming live industry leaders and resources for breaking into the industry, and answer questions from the next generation of music industry leaders.

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2:

Event: Backstage Pass: Hawaii Day with Bobby Moderow, Jr. & Kawika Kahiapo

What: A celebration of the music and culture of Hawaii, this Backstage Pass program will consist of a question-and-answer session as well as a live performance.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3:

Event: Careers in Music: Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers and 2023 six-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer The-Dream.

What: A conversation with Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream discussing their background in the music industry, the importance and power of the songwriter and sustaining a career. The event will celebrate the songs past and present that have led to The-Dream amassing 21 Grammy nominations (including five wins) throughout his career.

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.