NLE Choppa, Baby Tate, Catie Turner & More Set for 2023 Grammy in the Schools Fest

The Grammy Museum has announced its Grammy in the Schools Fest programming schedule. Panels and events feature Grammy winners Larrance Dopson and Manny Marroquin and Grammy nominees Justin Tranter and MAJOR.

There will be daily guest artist sessions featuring Tranter, Chase Atlantic, Catie Turner and NLE Choppa & Baby Tate.

Events are scheduled for the week of March 6-10, except for Wednesday March 8. All education programs are free for students with registration.

Here’s the complete schedule of events for the 2023 Grammy in the Schools Fest. Register for all sessions here.

Monday, March 6

Event: Women in Music Career Panel

What: A conversation and Q&A with women working in the music industry. Featuring executive director of the Music Forward Foundation, Nurit Siegel Smith; senior vice president and chief human resources officer for the Guitar Center Company, Anne Buchanan; and from Roland Americas, artist relations manager Melanie Lynn Stevenson and vice president of marketing Katherine Wing.

When: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Event: Music in Film & Television Panel

What: A conversation with music supervisor for The Walt Disney Studios, Brian Vickers; composer Lee Sanders; and re-recording mixer and sound designer, Jonathan Greasley CAS, MPSE on their experiences working in film and television, sync licensing, publishing, and what it takes to have a career in the music industry on the film side.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Event: Mentorship with Grammy U

What: Learn about what steps to take next as a student looking to have a career in the music industry. Featuring director of social media marketing at the Recording Academy, Laura Rodriguez; operations manager for Jammcard, Katrina Lee; and Grammy-nominated musician and singer-songwriter, MAJOR.

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Event: Guest Artist Session: Chase Atlantic

What: A conversation with Australian pop artists and production trio, Chase Atlantic. Gain insight into being signed to a label, what it’s like to go on tour, and how to promote yourself in the music industry. Discussion and Q&A with Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave, and Christian Anthony.

When: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Event: LGBTQ Panel in Partnership With the Ally Coalition

What: A conversation with music industry professionals from the LGBTQ community. Featuring DJ, songwriter and music producer Moore Kismet (Omar Davis), and rapper and social media personality, DreBae.

When: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Event: Guest Artist Session: Catie Turner

What: A conversation with singer-songwriter Catie Turner, as she shares her experience in the music industry, on American Idol, and what it means to be an “attachment-style musician.” This panel will feature a Q&A and performance.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Event: Educator Professional Development Clinic

What: A conversation with the founding director of the Popular Music Program, and current associate professor at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, Christopher Sampson. Discuss ways to include soft skills and creativity into your curriculum as an educator that will help students learn of different opportunities in the workforce.

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Event: History of Hip-Hop & The Hip-Hop Experience

What: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by learning about the genre through various elements including culture, fashion and history. Featuring British-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Jason Mills (professionally known as IDK); DJ/rapper most known for joining the World Class Wreckin’ Cru, Marq Hawkins (professionally known as DJ Cli-N-Tel); and Grammy-winning producer and 1500 Sound Academy founder, Larrance Dopson.

When: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday March 9

Event: Engineering / Recording / Producer Panel

What: Explore elements of producing recorded music, with an interactive conversation between Grammy-winning engineer and studio owner, Manny Marroquin and American record producer, Noah Goldstein.

When: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Event: World Beat Rhythms Workshop

What: Maria Martinez and Ed Roscetti perform using a selection of traditional hand drums, various percussion instruments and drum set, covering a variety of traditional and hybrid styles. Participants will interact with the performers from their seats, giving the attendees a better understanding of rhythm, technique, time feel, rhythmic phrasing, song form, improvisation and leading an ensemble in a supportive and inspiring environment.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Event: Shakira Exhibit Tour & Non-Profit Spotlight

What: A conversation celebrating the culture and impact of Latin Music with three musicians who have toured and worked directly with Grammy Award winner Shakira: Joe Ayoub, Grecco Buratto, and Adam Zimmon. The Grammy Museum’s chief curator & vice president of curatorial affairs, Jasen Emmons, will take you through “Shakira, Shakira,” the newest exhibit at the Museum.

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Event: Guest Artist Session: NLE Choppa and Baby Tate

What: A conversation with American rapper NLE Choppa and American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Baby Tate. Gain insight into being signed to a record label, what it’s like to go on tour, and how to promote yourself in the music industry. Discussion and Q&A followed by a performance.

When: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Event: From Songwriting to Performance

What: A conversation with Haleigh Bowers and Jack DeMeo about working as a songwriter, sync licensing, international writing rounds, and next steps to take for your professional music career.

When: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Event: Music Therapy Panel

What: A conversation and Q&A session that addresses the importance of music and mental health with music therapists in the medical field, entertainment, and entrepreneurial industry. Featuring Sarah Nolan, board certified music therapist for Children’s Hospital LA, as well as Shriners for Children Medical Center; Nakeya Fields, mental health entrepreneur, author, and educator; Ricardo Hurtado, board certified music therapist for LA Música Therapy; and singer-songwriter signed with Interscope Records, renforshort.

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Event: Guest Artist Session: Justin Tranter

What: A conversation with Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter, featuring a discussion and Q&A about their experience in the music industry, working with top artists including Selena Gomez, Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Måneskin, as well as serving as the executive music producer and songwriter for Rise of the Pink Ladies – the Grease prequel series premiering on Paramount+ this April. Hear about what it’s like to be an ACLU Bill of Rights Award-winning activist, and founder of Facet Records & Facet Publishing, and songwriter for music, film, television and theater.

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Event: Music Educator Award 10th Anniversary Celebration

What: A celebration of the past 10 years of the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum’s Music Educator Award featuring Kent Knappenberger, Jared Cassedy, Phillip Riggs, Keith Hancock, Melissa Salguero, Jeffery Redding, Mickey Smith, Jr., Jeffrey Murdock, Stephen Cox, and Pamela Dawson. A conversation about the impact the award has had on their music programs and lives.

When: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.