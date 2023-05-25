Grammy Camp 2023 Expands From 5 to 7 Days

Grammy Camp, the Grammy Museum’s program for U.S. high school students interested in learning more about careers in the music industry, is expanding from five to seven days this year. The camp will be held from Sunday, July 16, to Saturday, July 22, at USC’s Ronald Tutor Campus Center.

The Grammy Museum announced Thursday (May 25) that 86 high school students have been selected as participants in the 19th annual Grammy Camp program. Gracie Abrams, Lizzy McAlpine, G Flip, Moore Kismet and Paul Klein from LANY will be this year’s guest artists. They will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry.

“Grammy Camp embodies the Grammy Museum’s mission and education initiatives,” Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the Grammy Museum, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that with the support of the Hot Topic Foundation, Camp has extended to seven days this year, allowing high school students interested in a career in music more time and immersion to study with leading industry professionals and artists, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry.”

Grammy Camp focuses on all aspects of commercial music and provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive environment. The program features eight music career tracks – audio engineering, electronic music production, music business, music journalism, songwriting, vocal performance, video production, and instrumental performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.

Tuition for Grammy Camp is $1,800, though need-based financial aid is available. The Grammy Camp site notes “over the past few years over 70% of those who have applied for financial aid have received some form of assistance.” Lunch is included, but transportation and housing are not. All Grammy Campers must reside with a parent/guardian or an adult approved by the Grammy Museum.

Applications for Grammy Camp 2024 will be available online in September at the Grammy Camp site.