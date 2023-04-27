Gracie Abrams Gushes Over Taylor Swift Dedicating Surprise Song ‘Clean’ to Her on Eras Tour

Part of Taylor Swift‘s magic is her ability to make individual fans feel like she’s singing directly to them. But in Gracie Abrams‘ case, Swift actually was when she dedicated “Clean,” the April 1 Eras Tour show surprise song and a favorite of Abrams’, to the 23-year-old indie pop star.

Abrams has previously shared that she had no idea Swift — her idol since childhood — was going to make such a sweet gesture that night in Arlington, Texas, which marked the “21” singer’s first of several nights as an opener for the Eras Tour‘s North American leg. And in a recent interview with Teen Vogue, she reflected on how special the moment was for her as a lifelong Swiftie.

“I don’t think I realized the scale at which that one means something to everyone,” she told the publication. “That’s the thing about Taylor’s music. When one of her songs lands in a specific place in your life, it feels like you’re the only person in the world who has that extreme of a connection to the song.”

“I felt so grateful to hear it in that way, so stripped and raw,” Abrams continued. “That song has been kind of a constant security blanket since it came out. I have so many little memories listening to that song at times when I needed it. To hear her so thoughtfully dedicate it, I was like, ‘I could die now and be totally thrilled.’”

The L.A. native also got candid about how nerve-racking it can be to warm up a stadium-sized audience before Swift’s shows, saying she stays grounded while performing by keeping her eyes trained on the fans closest to her. “Otherwise,” says the “21” singer, “I think I would only be able to think about how I’m playing on the same stage as my favorite artist in the world, and she’s granting me that opportunity, and how did life get from being 10 years old and crying to her music in my room to being on this stage and celebrating her career in this way?”

Abrams has fully embraced how her fandom for Swift has become a core part of her own artistic identity, never shying away from the topic in interviews. In February, as she was gearing up to release her debut album Good Riddance, the “I Know it Won’t Work” artist told Billboard that Swift’s friendship and professional solidarity “means so much” to her.

“She’s as spectacular a person and friend as she is an artist, writer, director,” she continued. “She’s really that great. To be able to lean on her in any capacity really means a lot. The opportunity [to open for the Eras Tour] is so outrageous… I feel like I don’t even really believe it’s real. I’m so stoked to watch her crush it every single night. To see her up close in that way and be able to study that is the greatest gift.”

See photos from Gracie Abrams’ Teen Vogue shoot below.