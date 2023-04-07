×
Gracie Abrams ‘Had No Idea’ Taylor Swift Would Dedicate ‘Clean’ to Her on The Eras Tour

The superstar performed the 1989 closer in Arlington, Texas, after the younger singer opened for her for the first time.

Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17, 2023 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/GI

Gracie Abrams shared her shocked reaction to watching Taylor Swift dedicate “Clean” to her on The Eras Tour in a new video.

“I didn’t know she was gonna do that, obviously,” the tour opener said of Swift’s sweet gesture at the April 1 show in Arlington, Texas, according to footage captured by a fan on TikTok. “I swear to god. I swear on my life I had no idea she was going to do that, so you can imagine my shock.

“I screamed in such a way for the first half [of the song],” the rising pop star added. “And then Casey, who’s in our band and also is newly my vocal coach, she was like, ‘You can’t f—ing do that, you’re gonna lose your voice. Like, don’t be a psycho.’ So for the rest of the set I was like [sways back and forth mouthing the words in silence].”

Abrams’ “Clean” shout-out was hardly the first time Swift had gotten some inspiration from one of her tour openers, either. She also chose to perform “Our Song” at the March 24 show in Las Vegas after hearing opening act Beabadoobee reference the hit single from her 2006 self-titled debut in an interview. “So I figured, you know what, for her first show with us, I’ll play the specific song that she said she would want to hear,” Taylor told the audience at the time. “So this is a song I wrote for my ninth-grade talent show. It’s called ‘Our Song.'”

The Eras Tour is set to continue next week with three shows at Tampa, Fla.’s Raymond James Stadium. Along with the “I Know It Won’t Work” singer and Beabadoobee, GAYLE will also be providing support at one of the shows for Swift.

Watch Abrams dish on finding out Swift was dedicating a surprise song to her below.

