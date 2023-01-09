Gracie Abrams Announces Debut Album That ‘Allowed Me to Let Go’ & a Headlining Tour

Gracie Abrams is planning to have a busy 2023, and just added her debut album release and a North American tour to her calendar. The singer-songwriter announced both projects on Monday (Jan. 9).

“MY DEBUT ALBUM ‘Good Riddance’ OUT FEBRUARY 24TH,” she shared on social media along with the album cover, and also noting that single “Where Do We Go Now?” drops Friday, Jan. 13. Accompanying the announcement was a heartfelt statement from the 23-year-old singer-songwriter.

“It’s difficult to imagine these songs living anywhere other than my most secret places, but Aaron [Dessner] reminded me that holding space for brutal honesty in songwriting is kind of the whole point,” she shared in the lengthy note about her debut set, giving the producer-songwriter-musician — who also helped her produce her 2021 EP This Is What It Feels Like — a shout-out. “He is one of the very few people in this world capable of making others feel safe to their core when they are exploring the parts of themselves that are most raw. He is rare and generous.”

Elsewhere in her statement, Abrams shared how working on Good Riddance has helped her grow. “I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album. Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I needed to,” she wrote. “It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go.”

After the announcement of her debut album came the tour reveal. “THE GOOD RIDDANCE TOUR!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I have MISSED. YOU. PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned the tour’s official poster — a black-and-white image of her staring into the camera, along with the series of dates — on Instagram. “I can’t wait to see you… we already know I’ll be in tears.”

The 18-date trek — which features support from Tiny Habits — will kick off on March 7 in Chicago, and includes stops in Boston, New York, Atlanta, Nashville and Vancouver before concluding in San Francisco on April 10. Abrams’ post also contained useful information for fans trying to score tickets to her tour. “You can sign up for my mailing list on gracieabrams.com for early ticket access tomorrow,” she informed her followers. “All tickets go on sale this Friday [Jan. 13] at 10am local time in each city.”

The tour is in addition to Abrams’ dates as a supporting act for select dates on Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour. She shared her excitement over hitting the road with the pop superstar on Nov. 1, writing, “@taylorswift you know i will never have the words. THE ERAS TOUR IS HAPPENING AND I WILL NEVER HAVE THE WORDS @taylorswift Thank you. Thank you thank you thank you. Thank you. I love you. holy. s–t.”

See Abrams’ album and tour announcement below.