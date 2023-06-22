Gorillaz Cancel U.S. Tour: ‘We Are Gutted’

Gorillaz‘s The Getaway 2023 tour will no longer take place, as the the virtual group have canceled the run of shows, the quartet announced Wednesday.

The tour would have seen the band play four dates across the United States in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago and Boston from Sept. 10 to 19, but on Wednesday, Ticketmaster issued an update to fans who had already purchased tickets that the trek will no longer take place. Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf were all scheduled to join the band on the tour.

“Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled,” the ticketing giant wrote in an email to attendees. “Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process.”

Gorillaz shared a statement of its own in the email, writing to fans, “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Previously, Gorillaz did back-to-back performances at Coachella in April and embarked on a 2022 World Tour led by Damon Albarn and a 14-piece live band, which featured multiple guest performers.