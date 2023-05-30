Gorillaz Is Headed on The Getaway Tour With Kaytranada, Lil Yachty & More

Gorillaz is heading out on the road for a special tour this fall. On Tuesday (May 30), the group announced The Getaway 2023 tour, which is scheduled to take place in September.

The limited run of shows will take place across four dates in the United States — as explained in the tour’s official description “On The Run… One Band, One Bus, Four Cities…” — and will see the virtual group — which consists of members 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs — traveling to Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago and Boston from Sept. 10 to 19. The group will play the BMO Stadium, Q2 Stadium, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre and Fenway Park, respectively.

KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf will be supporting Gorillaz on all four dates of the limited tour run. Tickets will be available via Live Nation through a presale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday (May 31). General onsale tickets for the tour will begin on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time at Gorillaz.com.

The Getaway tour comes on the heels of Gorillaz’s back-to-back performances at Coachella in April. The trek follows the quartet’s 2022 World Tour led by Damon Albarn and a 14-piece live band, which featured multiple guest performers.

See the full list of dates and the official tour announcement in the video below.

‘The Getaway’ Shows Fall 2023