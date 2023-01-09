×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Gordy Harmon, The Whispers Founding Member, Dies at 79

The soul musician died peacefully in his sleep, according to his family.

The Whispers circa 1964
Nicholas Caldwell, from left, Wallace "Scotty" Scott, Gordy Harmon and Marcus Hutson of The Whispers pose for a portrait circa 1964. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the beloved R&B group The Whispers, died on Thursday (Jan. 5). He was 79 years old.

The news of his death was initially reported by ABC7, who noted that the soul musician died peacefully in his sleep, and that his family believes he died of natural causes and had no serious illnesses.

Harmon founded The Whispers in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles with twin brothers Wallace and Walter Scott, Marcus Hutson and Nicholas Caldwell in 1964. 

Related

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Feels 'Honored' to Be Shortlisted in Oscars Best Original Song Race

Explore

Explore

The Whispers

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

During Harmon’s time in the group, The Whispers took over the R&B world with albums like Life and Breath, as well as 1972’s The Whispers’ Love Story, which climbed up to No. 34 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and featured Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charting singles “Can’t Help But Love You” (No. 35), “I Only Meant to Wet My Feet” (No. 27), “Your Love Is So Doggone Good” (No. 19) and “There’s a Love for Everyone” (No. 31).

Unfortunately, Harmon’s time in The Whispers was cut short in 1973, when he suffered a larynx injury after a driving accident, according to the Los Angeles Sentinel. He was replace by Leaveil Degree.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad