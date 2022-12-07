Adam Levine Is Google’s Top Trending Musician of 2022

Google released its Year in Search for 2022 on Wednesday (Dec. 7), and the trends in the United States throughout the year paint a picture of the most popular stories, songs and events of the year.

Explore Explore Adam Levine See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The top musician that was searched on Google this year was Adam Levine, most likely in connection to his alleged affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh that made waves throughout the Internet back in September. Following Levine, Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar and Migos wrap up the top five.

For people in general, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both made the top five, as their defamation trial was made available for the public to livestream throughout the spring. Will Smith was also in the top five searched people, as a result of his headline-making incident at the 2022 Academy Awards, during which he stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face.

As far as songs, the Encanto hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the list. The film’s “Surface Pressure” followed, and the TikTok-viral track “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux. Rounding out the top five are Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ collaboration, “Unholy,” and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House smash, “As It Was.”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” also came in at No. 3 on the year’s top trends on Google’s “Hum to Search” feature. The top song on that list was Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreets Back),” followed by “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.

See Google’s full Year in Search 2022 report here.