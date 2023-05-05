Godsmack Frontman Sully Erna Reveals He Dated Lady Gaga ‘for a Hot Minute’

Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin mentioned during a January appearance on the 2020’d podcast that frontman Sully Erna had dated Lady Gaga once upon a time. While Erna remained silent on the allegations, he is now confirming the news and shed some insight on his relationship with the pop star in an interview with Revolver published Thursday (May 4).

“Listen, I really don’t have a lot to say on this topic,” Erna told the publication when asked about the band’s song “Under Your Scars” and Gaga being the inspiration. “What I will tell you is that I have an immense amount of respect for her. I was introduced to her through a mutual friend. We clicked and dated for a hot minute, and there was nothing but respect for each other.”

He continued, “There may be a lot of people in the world that think she’s kooky and crazy because she’s so wild with fashion and things like that, but she knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s an extremely smart businesswoman. And she’s kind and super talented.”

Erna thinks fondly of the time he spent dating Gaga, concluding his comments by saying, “I’m proud to say that I shared some great moments with her. I was able to meet Elton John through her. She’s an incredibly great person and those are some very fond memories for me. And I’ll leave it there.”

Up next for Godsmack is a co-headlining summer tour across the United States with Staind, in support of the band’s recently release LP, Lighting Up the Sky, its final studio record.