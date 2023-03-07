GloRilla ‘Devastated & Heartbroken’ Over Casualties of Stampede at New York Concert

A concert in New York was marked by tragedy Sunday (March 5) after two people died and nine others were injured in a stampede, caused by fans rushing to the venue’s exits to escape as yet unfounded reports of gunshots. And now, GloRilla — who played the show at Rochester’s Main Street Armory along with Finesse2tymes — is sharing her sadness.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” she tweeted Monday night (March 6), one day after the fatal crowd rush occurred. “My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

The “Tomorrow 2” artist first tweeted about the incident early Monday morning, about an hour after crowd flow took a turn for the worse as concertgoers started leaving the venue just after 11 p.m. “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf,” she wrote. “praying everybody is ok.”

Police confirmed Monday that two women had died, and another is in critical condition. Seven additional people were taken to hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

As for the frenzy over a potential shooter being present at the show, police said there was no evidence of gunshots at the scene. They plan to conduct an investigation to determine what caused the audience members to think they were in danger in the first place.

“We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” said Police Chief David M. Smith at a Monday press briefing, according to the Associated Press.

He added that law enforcement will continue to investigate the possible causes of the stampede, which could have been due to “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors.”

“We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” said Mayor Malik Evans, who called the fatal stampede “a tragedy of epic proportions” and also promised a thorough investigation.

See Glorilla’s tweets following the fatal stampede at the New York concert below:

