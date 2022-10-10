GloRilla Credits Her Heavenly Middle Name for Why She’s ‘So Blessed’

Can she get an amen? GloRilla used social media over the weekend to discuss her middle name, and it’s quite the heavenly moniker.

In a tweet on Saturday, the rising rapper said her middle name is Hallelujah — making her full legal name Gloria Hallelujah Woods. But she promises this is old news.

“Why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?” she tweeted. “Dats why I’m so blessed & my p—y so good duhhhhhh !!!! Common damn sense.”

Many of the Memphis native’s fans went wild over learning the factoid, with one in particular replying, “Gloria…HALLELUJAH?! I knew she was a prophet lol.”

GloRilla herself took note of the hyperbolic compliment and retweeted it, adding, “Exactly!! I be prophesying to the people.”

The rapper’s latest single, “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B, launched onto the Billboard Hot 100 last week at No. 9 (chart dated Oct. 8). In the same tracking week, the collab also bounded to No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The same week GloRilla and Cardi B dropped the music video for their collab, the former returned to Martin Luther King College Prep High School in Frayser, Tenn., for a special performance and to donate $25,000 to her alma mater’s fine arts program.

The success of GloRilla’s breakout single “FNF (Let’s Go),” which exploded on TikTok this summer, led to a label deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint.

Check out GloRilla revealing her middle name below.

