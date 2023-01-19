Gloria Gaynor Gives Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Her Seal of Approval: ‘Well Done Miley!’

Gloria Gaynor is giving Miley Cyrus her flowers. Since its release less than a week ago, the former Disney Channel star’s brand new single “Flowers” has been drawing a lot of comparisons to the former’s iconic 1978 hit “I Will Survive” — and Gaynor approves.

In a recent Instagram post, the 79-year-old disco icon shared her love for Cyrus’ new track, which dropped Friday (Jan. 13) and leads the way for the 30-year-old pop star’s eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation to arrive March 10. “I’m in Nashville working on new music and just heard, “Flowers,” for the first time, @MileyCyrus …,” the Masked Singer alum wrote in a Jan. 17 Instagram post, sharing a snippet of the “Flowers” music video.

“Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive,” Gaynor continued. “Well done Miley!”

Fans were quick to note the similarities between “Flowers” and “I Will Survive,” and a mashup of the two songs have started circulating on Twitter in the past few days. Some think that Cyrus purposefully interpolated Gaynor’s self-love anthem at certain moments in the song, particularly during the choruses — a tribute that would make sense given “Flowers” is very similar in message to “I Will Survive.”

Some have also pointed out lyrical and melodic similarities between “Flowers” and Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man.”

The first few weeks of January have been a whirlwind so far for Cyrus’ fans, who first kicked off her new musical era during her New Years’ Eve special on NBC, which she hosted alongside her country music legend godmother, Dolly Parton. During the special, she announced “Flowers” and its release date, which sent fans into a tailspin upon realizing that it was on Cyrus’ ex husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Five days later, she unveiled the release date and cover art for her forthcomign studio album, Endless Summer Vacation.

See Gloria Gaynor’s post about Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” below.