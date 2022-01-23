×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Gloria and Emilio Estefan Mural Unveiled in Miami

The artwork was unveiled at a Saturday (Jan. 22) event, attended by city officials and the couple's son Nayib Estefan.

Gloria Estefan

A new mural honoring Gloria and Emilio Estefan has been unveiled in Miami’s Little Havana.

Local artist Disem305 painted the giant mural depicting the power couple of Latin pop in the 1980s, when they came out with smash hits such as “Conga” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

The artwork was unveiled at a Saturday (Jan. 22) event, attended by city officials and the couple’s son Nayib Estefan.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

emilio estefan

Gloria Estefan

See latest videos, charts and news

“My parents have always been this big to me, but it’s amazing to see them preserved in one of their finest moments in the 80s in Miami,” Nayib Estefan told WTVJ.

The giant mural is part of a local effort by the Kcull Life Foundation to partner up with local artists to improve historic neighborhoods and preserve Cuban-American culture. A well-known costume shop on the Calle Ocho donated the wall.

Related

Elza Soares

Brazil Bids Farewell to Its Samba Queen Elza Soares

The foundation also recently presented another mural to salsa artist Celia Cruz, who is also Cuban.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad