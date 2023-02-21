Chris Martin, Hugh Jackman Announced as Co-Chairs for Global Citizen NOW Summit

Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman are among the co-chairs set for this year’s Global Citizen NOW, a two-day leadership summit planned for April 27-28 in New York City.

Coldplay frontman Martin — curator of the annual Global Citizen music festival — and actor Jackman will join political, corporate and philanthropic leaders for the program that is “focused on turning ideas into impact and driving urgent action to end extreme poverty,” Global Citizen announced Tuesday morning (Feb. 21).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chris Martin Coldplay See latest videos, charts and news

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados; Nana Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana; and Erna Solberg, former prime minister of Norway make up the list of political leaders to co-chair the summit.

Hans Vestberg, chairman & CEO, Verizon; Nir Bar Dea, co-CEO, Bridgewater Associates; Fran Katsoudas, EVP and chief people, policy and purpose officer, Cisco; Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, P&G; Diego Scotti, EVP, chief marketing officer, Verizon; Tshepo Mahloele, founder & group executive director, Harith General Partners; Edward Skyler, executive vice president, Citi; Dr. Rajiv Shah, president, Rockefeller Foundation; Mark Malloch Brown, president, Open Society Foundation; and Darren Walker, president, Ford Foundation join as co-chairs from the corporate and philanthropic sectors.

Also announced as participants at the event are C.D. Glin, president, The PepsiCo Foundation; Catherine McKenna, former minister of environment & climate change of Canada; climate activist Vanessa Nakate; Alok Sharma, president of COP26; and Yasmine Sherif, executive director, Education Cannot Wait.

“Convening the brightest minds and leading voices across all spheres of society, from world leaders to grassroots activists, Global Citizen NOW showcases the power of cross-sector collaboration to solve the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet,” a press release from Global Citizen reads.

Additional details about the Global Citizen NOW summit will become available in the coming weeks.