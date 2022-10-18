From Glass Animals to Imagine Dragons, What’s Your Favorite Long-Running Hot 100 Hit? Vote!

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” set a new record this week as the longest-running hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. On the chart dated Oct. 22, the No. 1 hit officially surpassed The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” by spending 91 weeks on the tally.

And now that Dave Bayley and his bandmates are the reigning record holders thanks to the remarkable, slow-burning success of their single, we want to know which longtime Hot 100 hit is your favorite.

Of the never-ending cascade of songs that have gone up and down the all-genre tally since its inception in 1958, only 10 have spent at least 68 weeks on the chart — including hits by Imagine Dragons, AWOLNATION, Dua Lipa and more.

Do you prefer “Heat Waves” over “Blinding Lights”? Which gets your blood pumping more: Dan Reynold’s ferocious delivery of “Radioactive” or AWOLNATION‘s glitchy, hard-charging “Sail”? On the pop front, does Dua’s “Levitating” send you soaring or are you still head over heels for Jason Mraz‘s 2008 single “I’m Yours” after all these years?

The oldest song of the ten is actually LeAnn Rimes‘ 1997 country juggernaut “How Do I Live,” which comes tied in seventh place at 69 weeks with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s “Save Your Tears.” (That’s right, the artist otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye is the only musician to have two hits among the longest-running Hot 100 tracks.)

Was OneRepublic‘s “Counting Stars” an unstoppable force on your playlists a decade ago? Or were you busy party rocking to LMFAO‘s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock?

While we celebrate Glass Animals’ latest accomplishment, vote for your favorite long-running song on the Hot 100 below.