Girls’ Generation Announce Comeback Album ‘Forever 1’ After 5 Year Hiatus

(L-R) Susan Soonkyu Lee, Choi Soo-young, Im Yoona, Kim Hyo-yeon, Seo Ju-hyun, Stephanie Young Hwang, Kim Tae-yeon, and Kwon Yuri of Girls' Generation attend the 2015 K-Pop Festival at Prudential Center on Aug. 8, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey.

New music from Girls’ Generation is on the way! The K-pop girl group announced their long-awaited comeback album Forever 1 on Monday (July 25).

“Girls’ Generation 소녀시대 The 7th Album 〖FOREVER 1〗 ➫ 2022.08.08.,” the group tweeted from their official account, revealing the studio set’s August 8 release date. The post also included a graphic of the eight-piece’s heart-shaped double-G logo floating serenely in a bright pink sky and the hashtags “GirlsGeneration #소녀시대 #FOREVER1.”

Two weeks after releasing Forever 1, the octet will also take the stage at SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon, which is slated to take place on August 20 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea. During the show, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon are also expected to perform solo sets and appear with supergroup GOT the Beat.

Girls’ Generation’s upcoming album will officially mark the K-pop pioneers’ 15th anniversary as well as the end of their extended five-year hiatus since the release of 2017’s Holiday Night. Two months after that LP dropped, landing as the group’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart, members Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun parted ways with longtime label SM Entertainment under the condition that the group stay together. (That same year, Billboard named Girls’ Generation the best K-pop girl group of the decade, beating out the likes of 2NE1, Wonder Girls, f(x) and more.)

In the years since, the idols have focused on their individual careers, spawning numerous solo projects including, most recently, Taeyeon’s 2022 album INVU, Tiffany’s 2021 stint as Roxie Hart in a South Korean production of Chicago and Hyoyeon’s 2022 mini album DEEP under her electronic-leaning stage name HYO.

