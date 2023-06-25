Girl in Red & Taylor Swift Pose for Sweet Snapshot: ‘This Iconic Tour Is a Life Highlight’

Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Minneapolis are four cities that should always be memorable for Girl in Red, as it was there that the Norwegian singer graced Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour stage as an opening act.

Girl in Red (aka Marie Ulven) had her last tour date on the U.S. leg of Swift’s trek Saturday night (June 24). The pair met up backstage to pose for a photo together: Swift, ready to take the stage in her sparkly Lover bodysuit, put her arm around Ulven, who looked somewhat starstruck.

“not the 30 seconds after show pic,” Girl in Red captioned their snapshot on Instagram.

“i adore taylor’s music and being a part of this iconic tour is a life highlight,” she wrote. “thank you so much.”

During her first weekend opening for Swift, at Chicago’s Soldier Field, she shared a video from Swift’s set and promised in her caption that “i could and i WILL watch this video on repeat until i die.”

In the clip, the pop star is heard gushing over Girl in Red in a shout-out during her own set: “I actually have a really important thing happening tonight, which is it is the first show of the tour that Girl in Red opened up,” Swift told the crowd on June 2. “I absolutely love her … I know every single word to every single song on her album. She’s one of my favorite artists.”

See their cute photo together on Instagram.