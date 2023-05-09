Ginuwine Laughs Off His Big Fall at Lovers & Friends Festival: ‘Man Down!’

Ginuwine has updated his fans after falling off the stage while performing at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

“Shout-out to everybody at Lovers & Friends, that was a crazy, crazy show,” he says in an Instagram video while riding in the back of a car back in Atlanta. “We had so much fun — aside from my little spill,” he adds, before breaking into laughter and shouting, “Man down, man down! And then man got up! You know what I mean?”

At that point in the video, Ginuwine breaks into song to continue the bit, singing, “We fall down/ But we get up/ Yeah!/ We fall down/ But we get up!”

Ginuwine added in the caption of the IG video: “I buss my ass I am constantly laughing with the funnies but we right back at it ATL stand up next year im windmillin so don’t mis it lolololol I got it prepared already but yeah I’m good about to do what I do one mo gin,” along with the hashtags #loversandfriends #wine and #90s and red wine emoji. “GOE GINUWINE Over Everything,” he concluded the caption.

In fan-captured footage from the Vegas festival, Ginuwine can be seen hopping off the stage and grabbing onto a sign-language interpreter before falling backward and disappearing completely from view.

Plenty of fans reacted to the video in the comments on TikTok, writing things like, “Now that was genuine,” and, “The fact he tried to grab that man and sacrifice him too,” along with lots of laugh-crying emojis. However, on his follow-up post, Ginuwine got support from industry friends like Tweet, Eric Benét, Claudia Jordan and more. Rapper David Banner commented, “My man ain’t never missed a step! He’s one of the best and the GOAT. A living #Legend so deal with it! Glad he’s safe and well. Haters will hate!!”

Check out Ginuwine’s fall at Lovers & Friends as well as his hilarious reaction afterwards in the videos below.