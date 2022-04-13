Watch Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Pay Tribute to Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on Aug. 4, 2012 in Hollywood, Calif.

The cast of Broadway’s Aladdin honored the legacy of Gilbert Gottfried on Tuesday (April 12) following the actor’s death at the age of 67.

“Tonight, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend, a funny man with an indelible voice, the man who breathed life into Iago for the animated film, Mr. Gilbert Gottfried,” said Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago in the stage production, following the cast’s curtain call as the audience applauded.

“I, along with five other actors worldwide, have the distinct privilege to bring Iago to life on stage,” the actor continued. “But I think one of the main reasons this character is who he is, is because of what Gilbert brought to the animated film: his comedy and that voice. That voice that The New York Times once said sounded ‘like a busted Cuisinart.'”

The Broadway performer then went on to recount the first time he met the comedy legend backstage at the musical, and even got him to sign his personal copy of Aladdin on VHS. “Gilbert was really kind and sweet,” Rivera added, “and surprisingly soft-spoken. And I know that he will be deeply missed by his friends and his fans.

“The Gottfried family posted on social media, ‘Although today is a very sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible to honor Gilbert,'” he concluded. “So on behalf of the entire company here at Aladdin, Mr. Gottfried, thank you for the laughs.”

Gottfried passed away following a long battle with type II myotonic dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder whose symptoms include breathing and heart muscle weakness.

Following his iconic turn as Jafar’s villainous talking parrot in 1992’s Aladdin, the comedian went on to reprise the role in 1994’s The Return of Jafar, the 1994 animated TV series, 1996’s Aladdin and the King of Thieves and numerous other direct-to-video releases by Disney over the years.

Watch the sweet Broadway tribute to Gottfried below.