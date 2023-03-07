Here’s Why Gigi Hadid Is ‘Happy’ About Co-Parenting Daughter Khai With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid opened up in a new interview over the weekend about the realities of coparenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik.

In a sit-down published in The Sunday Times March 5, the supermodel said she’s able to balance work and motherhood by scheduling modeling commitments “when Khai is with her dad.”

Though she didn’t mention Zayn by name, Hadid made it clear that successful co-parenting remains a top priority for her, even if she and the former One Direction-er are no longer linked romantically. “That she can be with both parents makes me very happy,” she told the U.K. outlet of her 2-year-old daughter’s relationship with her famous dad.

Hadid and Zayn previously dated off and on starting in 2015, with the model memorably starring in the music video for Zayn’s debut solo single, “Pillowtalk.” They later appeared on the cover of Vogue together in August 2017, nearly three years before Hadid announced she was pregnant in the spring of 2020. Khai was born the following September, but the couple’s relationship ended shortly after the little one’s first birthday in October 2021, when Zayn was reportedly involved in an altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

The singer pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, and was ultimately ordered to complete anger management and domestic violence programs while serving 360 days of probation.

In January, Zayn — who’s currently working on his fourth solo album — signed with UTA for representation across music, film and television and other areas.