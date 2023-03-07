×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Here’s Why Gigi Hadid Is ‘Happy’ About Co-Parenting Daughter Khai With Zayn Malik

The model spoke with The Sunday Times about raising the former couple's 2-year-old.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Mike Coppola/GI

Gigi Hadid opened up in a new interview over the weekend about the realities of coparenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik.

Related

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid & Baby Khai Kick Off the New Year With ‘A Little R&R’: See Their Beach…

In a sit-down published in The Sunday Times March 5, the supermodel said she’s able to balance work and motherhood by scheduling modeling commitments “when Khai is with her dad.”

Though she didn’t mention Zayn by name, Hadid made it clear that successful co-parenting remains a top priority for her, even if she and the former One Direction-er are no longer linked romantically. “That she can be with both parents makes me very happy,” she told the U.K. outlet of her 2-year-old daughter’s relationship with her famous dad.

Hadid and Zayn previously dated off and on starting in 2015, with the model memorably starring in the music video for Zayn’s debut solo single, “Pillowtalk.” They later appeared on the cover of Vogue together in August 2017, nearly three years before Hadid announced she was pregnant in the spring of 2020. Khai was born the following September, but the couple’s relationship ended shortly after the little one’s first birthday in October 2021, when Zayn was reportedly involved in an altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

The singer pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, and was ultimately ordered to complete anger management and domestic violence programs while serving 360 days of probation.

In January, Zayn — who’s currently working on his fourth solo album — signed with UTA for representation across music, film and television and other areas.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad