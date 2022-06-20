Gigi Hadid Wishes Zayn a Happy Father’s Day With a Glimpse of Baby Khai

Zayn celebrated his second Father’s Day on Sunday (June 19), and Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate.

While sharing a series of photos to honor her own father, Mohamed Hadid, the supermodel also wished a happy Father’s Day to “Khai’s baba,” along with a sweet closeup shot of the daddy-daughter duo taking part in some arts and crafts.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September 2020. The former One Direction singer shared a post confirming the happy news on social media. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Explore Explore ZAYN See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Gigi also wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

For the summer cover of i-D in June 2021, Gigi discussed the former couple and now coparents’ approach to raising and educating their baby Khai about her multicultural background, as the former One Direction member was born and raised by his British Pakistani father Yaser and his English and Irish mother Trisha, while the supermodel is the eldest daughter of Palestinian real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Dutch model Yolanda Hadid.

“[Zayn and I] think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves,” she said in the interview. “Because both of our parents are their own heritage. We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, ‘Oh damn, I’m the bridge!’ That’s not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It’s something I’ve always thought about my whole life.”