Gigi Hadid Says Taylor Swift Is an ‘Exceptional Cook’ (And Makes Great Bolognese)

It’s nice to have a friend — especially when that friend is Taylor Swift. In a new interview with InStyle published on Tuesday (April 11), Gigi Hadid shared that something she has in common with her superstar pal is their love of cooking.

“Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook, and I love her,” the model revealed. “She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love.”

Hadid also added that cooking with friends helps her feel close to them. “When you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that, I think that that’s when you start to find the friends that you really connect with, because you’re both working towards manifesting those really special moments,” she shared.

The model is hardly the first person to compliment Swift’s culinary skills. Earlier this year, Paramore’s Hayley Williams gushed over the “Anti-Hero” singer’s cooking while chatting with Zane Lowe for an interview on Apple Music 1. “I remember when we were 19 and I was closer with Taylor Swift at that point because we both lived in Nashville, and we’re both experiencing our own versions of real success for the first time,” she recalled. “I went over to hang out. She’s a really good cook, by the way. She’s a really good cook. She has taught me how to make stuff that I did not retain at all.”