Gigi Hadid Says She’s ‘The Most Embarrassing Friend’ at a Taylor Swift Concert: ‘I Go Nuts’

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour is kicking off in less than two weeks, and the pop star’s close friend, model Gigi Hadid, is already preparing to have a major lack of composure when Swift performs live and in person.

“I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show,” Hadid said on the Tuesday (March 7) episode of E! News, while promoting the new season of her Next in Fashion reality competition. “I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.”

As a close friend of the “Lavender Haze” singer, Hadid was likely not one of the many fans trying to score tickets to the pop star’s The Eras Tour, the demand of which crashed Ticketmaster servers and resulted in an investigation of the ticket company by the United States Senate to see if it has abused its power over the live music industry. But Swift will surely hook Hadid up. “I’ll make it to a few,” the model said of the upcoming concerts. “I try to make it to as many as I can.”

And as for attire, Hadid likes to stay comfy to have room to dance the night away. “I like to boogie, so I’m usually in jeans and T-shirt. I’ll rep some Taylor merch if I get some,” she added.

Swift’s Eras Tour is scheduled to kick off March 18, starting with a pair of dates at Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium. HAIM, Paramore, Beabadoobee, GAYLE, Muna, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red and Owenn are among the acts Swift has asked to join her on the trek, which marks the pop star’s biggest tour to date.