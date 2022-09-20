Gigi Hadid Tags Zayn in Sweet Birthday Post for Their Daughter Khai

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid‘s daughter Khai turned two years old on Monday (Sept. 19), and the supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to share the cutest Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake she ordered for the celebration.

The four-tier cake created by Buddy Valastro’s Carlo’s Bakery featured a sunny landscape, Peppa Pig and all her animal friends in fondant and icing. “Our angel girl turned 2 today,” Hadid captioned the post, tagging the bakery and Malik.

Happy 2nd birthday, Khai! (Photo via Gigi Hadid's IG stories) 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/44JVXasrrk — Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) September 20, 2022

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in 2020. While the duo, who began dating in 2015, called it quits in late 2021 following news that the former One Direction member had a dispute with Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, they remain cordial as coparents. On Father’s Day, the model shouted out “Khai’s baba” on Instagram, along with a sweet closeup shot of the daddy-daughter duo taking part in some arts and crafts.

In a recent interview with Sunday Today, Hadid opened up about the joys of motherhood. “I mean, I think she’s a genius,” the model said in her chat with Willie Geist. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”

She added that the former celebrity couple’s daughter is “so mobile, so early in the morning. So mobile — jumping off things. Very brave. Which is great but, you know… We’re practicing doing dangerous things carefully. That’s what I’m gonna go for.”