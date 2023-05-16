(G)I-DLE Shouts Out Ariana Grande & Kim Kardashian in New Song ‘Queencard’

(G)I-DLE has unveiled yet another single from its recently released mini album, I Feel, and single “Queencard” gives a sweet nod to two very famous women in American pop-culture.

The EP’s lead single sees members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua praising their own beauty, which leaves their lovers head over heels, and girls jealous of their style.

When the second verse of the track rolls around, Yuqi sassily delivers the lines “Look so cool, look so sexy like Kim Kardashian (Uh)/ Look so cute, look so pretty like Ariana,” while Shuhua chimes in on the latter half of the verse telling the object of her affections, “I wanna smooch with you (Mwah)/ I wanna with you, hug/ You keep getting prettier, you, in the mirror.”

While neither Kardashian nor Grande has yet responded to (G)I-DLE’s praises, the K-pop groups uses both icons’ energy as inspiration for the the rest of the lyrics. “Queencard, I’m hot/ My boob and booty is hot/ Spotlight, look at me/ I’m a star, star, star/ Queencard, I’m the top/ I’m twerkin’ on the runway/ I am a queen/ You wanna be the queen?” the girls sing during the empowering chorus.

“Queencard” was released as the lead single from I Feel, which arrived on May 15. The track comes after the release of “Allergy,” which serves as an antithesis to the new song as it delves into the quintet’s many insecurities. I Feel is (G)I-DLE’s sixth mini album.

Listen and watch the official visual for “Queencard” in the video above.