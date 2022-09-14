(G)I-DLE Announce New Mini-Album ‘I Love,’ Release Date

(G)I-DLE is back, revealing on Wednesday (Sept. 14) that their highly anticipated fifth mini-album, I Love, is coming next month.

The group unveiled a teaser for the release, which features a beating heart animation with sound effects for 10 minutes before revealing the mini-album’s title.

(G)I-DLE also shared a poster-inspired photo to Twitter, announcing that I Love will be arriving on October 17. The release comes just months after the group released their debut studio album, I Never Die, in April.

Explore Explore (G)I-DLE See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We believe every group is unique in their own way. For us, we believe that our music and our music videos leave a strong impact because we want to do something that expresses us well and in an honest way,” (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon told Billboard of the K-pop power players in 2020, following the release of their third EP, I Trust.

“Soyeon’s been writing for us since debut, and she knows us really well, each of our members,” Yuqi added. “She knows which parts suit us. I think we all trust her a lot. And the songs are good! So we just follow her. Whenever I listen to her songs for the first time, I really think, “Oh, this song is going to be on point.” [Laughs] The songs just hit me. I never thought that a K-pop girl group could do this before. I just love it so much. In my opinion, it’s my style. “oh my god” is really my style, I love it so much. I want to perform it for our fans as soon as possible.

Related Mel C Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted Night Before First Spice Girls Performance

See the I Love announcement below.