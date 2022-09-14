(G)I-DLE Announce New Mini-Album ‘I Love,’ Release Date

(G)I-DLE is back, revealing on Wednesday (Sept. 14) that their highly anticipated fifth mini-album, I Love, is coming next month.
The group unveiled a teaser for the release, which features a beating heart animation with sound effects for 10 minutes before revealing the mini-album’s title.
(G)I-DLE also shared a poster-inspired photo to Twitter, announcing that I Love will be arriving on October 17. The release comes just months after the group released their debut studio album, I Never Die, in April.
“We believe every group is unique in their own way. For us, we believe that our music and our music videos leave a strong impact because we want to do something that expresses us well and in an honest way,” (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon told Billboard of the K-pop power players in 2020, following the release of their third EP, I Trust.
“Soyeon’s been writing for us since debut, and she knows us really well, each of our members,” Yuqi added. “She knows which parts suit us. I think we all trust her a lot. And the songs are good! So we just follow her. Whenever I listen to her songs for the first time, I really think, “Oh, this song is going to be on point.” [Laughs] The songs just hit me. I never thought that a K-pop girl group could do this before. I just love it so much. In my opinion, it’s my style. “oh my god” is really my style, I love it so much. I want to perform it for our fans as soon as possible.
See the I Love announcement below.
[🗞] (G)I-DLE 5th Mini Album
[I love] Magazine Vol.10 출간 ❤
(여자)아이들의 솔직한 사랑 이야기,
I love 10월호에서 확인하세요.
2022.10.17 18:00 (KST)#여자아이들 #GIDLE#I_love pic.twitter.com/IPfpsprLrX
— (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) September 13, 2022