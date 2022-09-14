×
Skip to main content

(G)I-DLE Announce New Mini-Album ‘I Love,’ Release Date

(G)I-DLE also shared a teaser for the release.

(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE perform on stage during the 9th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on Jan. 8, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

(G)I-DLE is back, revealing on Wednesday (Sept. 14) that their highly anticipated fifth mini-album, I Love, is coming next month.

The group unveiled a teaser for the release, which features a beating heart animation with sound effects for 10 minutes before revealing the mini-album’s title.

(G)I-DLE also shared a poster-inspired photo to Twitter, announcing that I Love will be arriving on October 17. The release comes just months after the group released their debut studio album, I Never Die, in April.

Explore

Explore

(G)I-DLE

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“We believe every group is unique in their own way. For us, we believe that our music and our music videos leave a strong impact because we want to do something that expresses us well and in an honest way,” (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon told Billboard of the K-pop power players in 2020, following the release of their third EP, I Trust.

“Soyeon’s been writing for us since debut, and she knows us really well, each of our members,” Yuqi added. “She knows which parts suit us. I think we all trust her a lot. And the songs are good! So we just follow her. Whenever I listen to her songs for the first time, I really think, “Oh, this song is going to be on point.” [Laughs] The songs just hit me. I never thought that a K-pop girl group could do this before. I just love it so much. In my opinion, it’s my style. “oh my god” is really my style, I love it so much. I want to perform it for our fans as soon as possible.

Related

Melanie Chisholm in 2016

Mel C Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted Night Before First Spice Girls Performance

See the I Love announcement below.

 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad