Japan’s Gen Hoshino Drops ‘Kigeki’ Remix Feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff & Kaidi Tatham: Listen

Japanese hitmaker Gen Hoshino dropped the remix version of his viral hit “Kigeki” featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff and Kaidi Tatham on Monday (June 27).

“Kigeki” (Comedy) is the ending theme of the anime series SPY×FAMILY. After being released in April, the track charted on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart (songs popular on social media around the world as measured by shares from Spotify, among other metrics). The song has also charted in the upper ranks of viral charts around the world including Asia (Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines) and the Americas (U.S., Canada, Chile, Peru) and hit No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral Songs Charts in Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. The music video has racked up more than 10 million views.

“Kigeki” peaked at No. 5 on Spotify’s Viral Chart in the U.S. as well, which eventually led to the launch of the remix project after DJ Jazzy Jeff took a liking to the track. Along with Jeff, Kaidi Tatham — a leading figure in the UK jazz/house/crossover scene — and Hoshino got together to create the brand-new rendition of the globally popular tune.

Listen to “Kigeki feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff & Kaidi Tatham” below: